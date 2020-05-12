DB Live: Standard Life ‘good signals’; Ryanair plans return

Tuesday update

7am: Standard Life Aberdeen AGM

In a statement ahead of todays AGM, Keith Skeoch, chief executive said the company had seen only a “modest impact” from coronavirus.

Estimated assets under management and administration at 30 April was £490bn, with estimated net outflows in the first four months of the year of some £24bn.

However, excluding around £25bn that relates to withdrawals by the Lloyds Banking Group, previously announced , it saw estimated net inflows of some £1bn. Mr Skeoch said this was “an encouraging signal’.

He added: “During these turbulent times, we continue to focus on what we can control and are continuing the process of reshaping our cost base to ensure that it is future fit. We are making progress towards our synergy targets, but the external environment may impact the phasing of some of our activities over this year.

“We entered this period with a strong balance sheet and during these unprecedented times, we have continued to strengthen our position through the sale in March of some of our HDFC Life shares for net cash proceeds of £237m.

“Our commitment to pay the final dividend in respect of 2019 is supported by our capital strength. The strength of our balance sheet and our financial resilience will serve us well as we navigate our way through this period of turbulence.”

The AGM is being held at the company’s head office in St Andrew Square, Edinburgh but is closed to the public.

7am: Ryanair returns

Ryanair has announced plans to return to 40% of normal flight schedules from 1 July, subject to Government restrictions on intra-EU flights being lifted, and effective public health measures being put in place at airports.

The Irish airline said it will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network.

CEO Eddie Wilson said: “It is important for our customers and our people that we return to some normal schedules from 1 July onwards. Governments around Europe have implemented a 4 month lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“After four months, it is time to get Europe flying again so we can reunite friends and families, allow people to return to work, and restart Europe’s tourism industry, which provides so many millions of jobs.”

Today’s top Daily Business stories

Sunak tipped to extend furlough scheme to September

Injury monitoring device adapted for safe distancing

SBN hires foreign service vet as latest US ambassador

Monday 5pm: Ferry jobs axed

1,100 workers at P&O Ferries – a quarter of the workforce – are to be made redundant as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable”, the company said.

Monday 4.45pm: London close

Investors remained nervous over renewed outbreaks of the virus overseas and Wall Street’s fall. Gainers in London included Halfords (up 26%) on the back of new measures encouraging cycling.

The FTSE 100 edge out of the red to close 3.75 points (0.063%) higher at 5,939.73.