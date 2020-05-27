DB Live: Royal London sells Ascentric to M&G; FTSE 100 to rise

Wednesday Update

7am: Royal London sells Ascentric, to M&G

Mutual pensions group Royal London has announced the sale of its platform business, Ascentric, to M&G.

The sale follows the completion of Ascentric’s re-platforming in 2019 and the conclusion of a comprehensive strategic review led by Royal London Chief Executive, Barry O’Dwyer (pictured).

6.45am: FTSE expected to rise

The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher as traders remain positive about a post-pandemic recovery.

Spread-better IG is looking at a 25 point uplift, building on Tuesday’s session which closed 74 points higher at 6,067.

Traders are encouraged by the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Europe and prospects of drugs to tackle the disease. Biotech firm Novavax has started human trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia.

Wall Street was in upbeat mood with the Dow closing 2.17% higher, the S&P 500 up 1.23% to 2,991 and the Nasdaq 0.17%.

Asia was more of a mixed bag as tensions again flared on the streets of Hong Kong.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 was up 0.61% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.41% to 23,288.

Today’s top Daily Business stories

Sunak to unveil changes to furlough scheme

Train and bus capacity slashed in return to work

Forbes demands answers on cancelled £60m fund