DB Live: Furlough scheme update; Nationwide tumbles

Friday Update

7.30am: Nationwide tumbles

Nationwide Building Society has seen its profits fall by 40% after taking a £101m hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s biggest building society said its underlying profit before tax plunged from £788m in 2019 to £469m on underlying income of just over £3bn.

Chief executive Joe Garner said: “We are helping members in financial difficulty with payment holidays on mortgages and loans and interest-free overdraft periods, and we have promised that no mortgage member will lose their home over the next 12 months due to the impact of the coronavirus.”

7am: Smart Metering Systems resumes

Smart Metering Systems, which installs and manages smart meters, plans for a phased and progressive resumption of all non-essential field work from 1 June.

Virus boosts DeepMatter interest

DeepMatter Group, the AIM-quoted Glasgow company focusing on digitising chemistry, said its pipeline of revenue remains strong and the impact of the Covid-19 virus on customer working practices has increased interest in its DigitalGlassware platform and other products.

Reporting deepening first half losses, Mark Warne, CEO, pictured, said he was pleased with progress and the integration of InfoChem is now complete.

“With an established blue-chip customer base, proven technology, recurring revenues and growing market awareness, we believe we have the right structure to succeed and look to the long-term future with confidence,” he said.

Loss from continuing operations after tax of £3.02m (2018: loss of £1.81m)

6.30am: Firms expected to pay towards furlough

The chancellor Rishi Sunak will give an update today on how firms will be asked to contribute to employees’ wages, following government concerns about the increasing costs of the furlough scheme and its likely impact on the UK public spending deficit.

Currently, employers are able to claim up to 80% of workers’ wages and they are exempt from national insurance and pension contributions.

Reports suggest employers will be asked to pay 20% of workers’ wages while well the NI and pensions exemptions will end.

It is understood the government will pay 60% of each wage up to a cap of £2,500 a month from August.

He is also expected to shut the furlough scheme to new entrants and prevent employers from rotating staff.

A cross-party group of MPs has written to the chancellor calling for the scheme supporting self-employed workers to be extended past Sunday.

The group said these workers – who include many plumbers, hairdressers and TV workers – will be left “without work and without support” if the scheme is not extended.

Today’s top Daily Business stories

Manufacturers suffer ‘economic tornado’

Perth West eco-plan moves closer to transforming city

Golf: new date for Scottish Open at Renaissance Club

Comment: Let firms pass a health test and get back to work