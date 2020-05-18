DB Live: FTSE100 leaps; Aldi deliveries; GSK drug; train travel

Monday update

8.10am: London open

The FTSE 100 opened strongly, rising 130.27 points (2.25%) to 5,930.04, led by mining companies.

Strong risers include Fresnillo (+8%), Glencore (+5%) Anglo American (+5%) and Evraz (5%).

Investors were encouraged by the reopening of economies.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “A large market rally has been fuelled by positive data on death and infection rates in countries which are easing lockdown conditions, helping alleviate some of the concerns over a second wave in the pandemic.

“Equities also got a boost as US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told US television the Fed ‘wasn’t out of ammunition by a long shot’ despite the massive injections of liquidity into the financial eco-system it has already delivered.”

Stocks have jumped in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.5% and Australia’s S&P/ASX gaining 1%. European markets are also heading for a strong morning.

7.15am: Aldi teams with Deliveroo

Aldi UK, the supermarket discounter, is trialling grocery home delivery for the first time in partnership with Deliveroo.

It will offer a rapid delivery service from a store in Nottingham before extending the trial to a further seven stores across the East Midlands in June.

If successful, the service could roll out to further Aldi stores by the end of 2020, it said.

Pub operator Greene King, owner of Belhaven has introduced a delivery and takeaway service from pubs in its its Metropolitan Pub Company division in London.

7.10am New HIV drug

Drug giant GlaxoSmithKline has announced a major breakthrough on a HIV treatment it has been trialling in patients.

The new treatment, Cabotegravir, is 69% more effective than the pill, Truvada which is currently available.

7am: Ryanair bullish amid losses

Ryanair expects to book a €200 million record loss in the first quarter because of the Covid-19 crisis but believes it will be one of the survivors as competitors shrink, fail or are acquired by government bailed out carriers.

Collagen in talks with buyers

Stem cell company Collagen Solutions is talks with potential buyers following its decision to pursue options for maximising value for shareholders.

Limits on trains

Train operators are planning to limit numbers boarding specific services as more services return in England.

Passengers could be prevented from boarding a train or entering a platform if there are already too many people.

Many intercity trains will be reservation only and Avanti West Coast has said it would not allow carriages to be more than a third full.

Some train companies will block off seats to ensure that passengers spread out. It is also possible that if a service becomes relatively busy early on, then the train will not stop at other destinations along its route.

