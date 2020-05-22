DB Live: Ashley plan; mortgage help; Vodafone; Burberry

Friday Update

8.10am: London open

The FTSE 100 fell at the open and was trading at 5,905.97 −109.28 (1.82%)

7am: Frasers group ready to reopen

Mike Ashley, majority shareholder in Frasers Group, says stores may begin to reopen from 1 June, though this will not apply to Scotland where retail remains in lockdown.

The group owns House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, and Mr Ashley has written a letter of thanks to all staff for their efforts during lockdown.

The letter also notes the Government’s proposals for the phased reopening of retail stores, “which whilst not guaranteed may potentially see the company’s stores begin to open from June 1st 2020.”

Mr Ashley got into hot water at the beginning of lockdown when he threatened to defy the order to close shops.

He said today that payments to virtually all directly engaged employees, including those on casual contracts, will remain at 100% of normal salary levels for May. This applies to both furloughed and non-furloughed employees.

Senior management including Chris Wootton (CFO), Sean Nevitt (head of commercial) and the non-executive directors, will remain on a reduced annual salary capped at £40,000 at this time. As per normal, Mike Ashley will not be drawing a salary.

Mortgage help

Struggling home buyers are to get extra help with their mortgages under Financial Conduct Authority proposals to extend payment holidays.

For customers yet to request a payment holiday, the time to apply for one would be extended until 31 October. For those who are still experiencing temporary payment difficulties due to coronavirus, lenders should continue to offer support, which could include extending a payment holiday by a further three months.

Christopher Woolard, Interim Chief Executive at the FCA, said: “Our expectations are clear – anyone who continues to need help should get help from their lender. We expect firms to work with customers on the best options available for them, paying particular attention to the needs of their vulnerable customers, and to provide information on where to access help and advice.”

“Where consumers can afford to re-start mortgage payments, it is in their best interests to do so. But where they can’t, a range of further support will be available. People who are struggling and have not had a payment holiday, will continue to be able to apply until 31 October.”

Vodafone chairman

Vodafone Group has appointed Heineken chief executive Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer as chairman-elect, succeeding Gerard Kleisterlee on 3 November.

He becomes a non-executive director following the company’s annual general meeting on 28 July.

Mr Van Boxmeer has been at the helm of the brewer since 2005 and will hand over the role to his successor in June.

Burberry

Fashion retailer Burberry said the luxury industry could take some time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as it reported a 27% drop in comparable sales in the final quarter, which ended with 60% of its stores closed.

The company said given the uncertain outlook it had withdrawn its final dividend and would review future payouts at the end of its 2021 financial year.

