Friday Update

12.01am: RBS to post Q1 figures

Royal Bank of Scotland will be the last of the FTSE 100-listed banks to post a first-quarter trading updat.

Barclays, Lloyds, and HSBC have all reported steep falls in quarterly profits this week amid worries over loan defaults.

Analysts expect RBS to take less than £700 million of impairments, with pre-provision profits more than halved to just below £1 billion from the £2.2bn in the last quarter of 2019.