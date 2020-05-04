DB Live: Withers on food and drink support; Covid tests; markets

Monday Update

8.15am: London open

The FTSE 100 has fallen as predicted falling further tensions between the US and China (see below).

The index was down 0.9% in early trade to 5,709 points.

7.30am: Withers on food and drink action

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, says producers, which are limited in their ability to furlough staff because of the vital role they are playing in keeping the supply chain intact, should be supported with wage subsidies, as is happening in Ireland and Canada.

In an interview today he says there is also a case for firms to be given holidays from National Insurance contributions.

He said there are other gaps to be filled in government support.

“We have [had] three companies in the last fortnight tell us they’ve been denied coronavirus loans because of uncertainty over long-term viability,” he told The Herald. “The very reasons that lead to questions on viability are the reasons this loan scheme is needed, so it is perverse that it has been a barrier to support.

“The bounce-back loans should help though. The 100% guarantee from Government, simple application and rapid turnaround of funds should fix the access issue for at least small companies.

“But in the end, this is still a debt offer. So whilst there is one year of no repayment nor interest, there is still reticence to use this option as a strategic solution.”

7am: Pendragon and Lookers talks

The board of motor dealer Pendragon, which owns the Evans Halshaw chain, has confirmed speculation that it held “outline discussions” about a merger with Lookers, but said these talks have ceased.

In a statement, Pendragon said the talks explored the potential benefits of a combination of the two businesses and how this could be attractive to both sets of shareholders.”

It added: While Pendragon believed that such an exploration would have proved beneficial, these early discussions have now ceased.

“Pendragon remains well-positioned having already taken significant steps to reshape the business and to cut costs both in advance, and as a result, of the recent events which have temporarily curtailed business activity.

“And, as previously announced, Pendragon continues to benefit from the support of its stakeholders during the current disruption.”

Airport queues ‘kilometre long’

Implementing social distancing at airports would require kilometre-long queues for each jumbo jet, according to the chief executive of Heathrow in London.

John Holland-Kaye writes in The Daily Telegraph: “Forget social distancing, it won’t work in aviation or any other form of public transport, and the problem is not the plane, it is the lack of space in the airport. Just one jumbo jet would require a queue a kilometre long.”

Mr Holland-Kaye called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quickly find a “common international standard” of alternative solutions that could be installed in time for summer.

Immunity tests

A “fast and accurate” coronavirus antibody test has been developed by scientists in Edinburgh, although the company fears the NHS could miss out amid interest in Europe for the machines.

Blood-screening company Quotient has developed a test for whether people are immune to Covid-19 by spotting whether a person has developed antibodies to the disease.

The firm said each machine has capacity for up to 3,000 tests a day and produces results in 35 minutes with 99.8% accuracy. The company behind the tests says it has 12 screening machines available, with a further 20 expected to be ready by the end of the year.

6.30am: Markets shaken by US-China tension

The FTSE 100 looks set to open lower as America cranks up accusations that China was the origin of the coronavirus.

Comments from US secretary of state Mike Pompeo that he has seen evidence the outbreak emanated from a facility in Wuhan have ramped up the tension.

This adds to concern that President Trump will introduce fresh tariffs on China only weeks after agreeing a first phase deal that signalled an easing of the trade war.

The latest spat drove oil prices lower. US West Texas Intermediate futures fell as low as $18.10 a barrel. Brent crude futures were down 24 cents, or 0.9%, at $26.20, after touching a low of $25.50. Brent rose about 23% last week following three consecutive weeks of losses.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 3.8% on the US accusations. Investor sentiment was also dented by data that showed factory output plunged in the first quarter.