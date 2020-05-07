Daily Business Live: Bank forecast; Record; Virgin-O2; BT; BA

Thursday update

8.15am: London open

The FTSE 100 rose on hopes the UK lockdown will shortly ease despite a warning from the Bank of England on the impact of coronavirus on the UK economy.

The FTSE 100 was trading at 5,872.27 +18.51 (0.32%).

7.30am: Bank forecasts ‘shrinking’ economy

The Bank of England has warned that the coronavirus pandemic will push the UK economy was on course to shrink by 14% this year.

Scenarios drawn up by the Bank to illustrate the economic impact said Covid-19 was “dramatically reducing jobs and incomes in the UK”.

Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates at a record low of 0.1%.

7am: Reach sales plummet

The owner of the Daily Record, Express and Mirror, said since mid-March there have been declines in circulation sales, falls in print advertising revenue at a national and local level, reduced printing requirements from third parties, impacts from cancelled events and a reduction in digital yields due to lower advertising demand.

In the four months to the end of April group revenue fell 13.1% with print revenue down 15.8%, while digital revenue grew by 4.7%.

The situation worsened in April with group revenue down by 30.5%, print revenue down by 31.8% and digital revenue falling 22.5%, with higher page volumes not able to offset declines in advertising yields.

While there has been some stabilisation in trends, circulation remains significantly below pre-COVID-19 levels and advertising remains “very challenging and uncertain”, with regional advertising particularly impacted.

There were 42 million online users across the UK in March, ensuring Reach retained its position as the fifth largest UK online property. Average daily app users in April rose by 47% to 674,000.

The group continues to have access to sufficient liquidity.

7am: Virgin and O2 confirm tie-up

Virgin Media and O2 are to merge to create a £31 billion media and telecoms giant, their parent firms have announced.

The two firms had confirmed on Monday that they were in discussions over a possible combination.

Liberty Global, which owns Virgin Media, and Spain’s Telefonica, which owns O2, said they had agreed terms for joining forces.

O2 is the UK’s largest phone company with about 34 million users. Virgin has about six million broadband and cable TV customers and another three million mobile users.

As well as having its own subscribers, O2 provides the network for Tesco Mobile, Giffgaff and Sky Mobile.

Mike Fries, chief executive officer of Virgin Media owner Liberty Global, said: “We couldn’t be more excited about this combination.

7am: BT suspends dividend

BT has suspended its final dividend and said revenue slipped 2% to £22.91 billion in the year to 31 March, while pretax profit fell 12% to £2.35bn from £2.67bn.

“In order to deal with the potential consequences of Covid-19, allow us to invest in FTTP and 5G, and to fund the major 5-year modernisation programme, we have also taken the difficult decision to suspend the dividend until 2022 and re-base thereafter,” said Chief Executive Philip Jansen.

BT plans to resume dividends in the 2022 financial year at an annual rate of 7.7p. For the 2019 financial year, BT paid out 15.40p.

7am: British Airways

British Airways owner IAG said chief executive Willie Walsh would delay his retirement until September as the company battled the impact of coronavirus pandemic and warned of a “significantly worse” second quarter.

The company is deferring the delivery of 68 aircraft as it forecast passenger demand not recovering before 2023.

IAG also said that flights could resume in July “at the earliest, depending on the easing of lockdowns and travel restrictions around the world”.

First quarter losses came in at €535m compared with a profit of €135m a year ago.

