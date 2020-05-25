Cummings to make public statement on Durham trip

Number 10 crisis

Dominic Cummings was confronted by the press outside his home

Dominic Cummings will make a public statement and take questions over allegations he broke coronavirus lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister’s top aide is the centre of a public and political storm following revelations that he drove with his family from London to north east England to join his parents when his wife developed Covid-19 symptoms.

At least 17 Tory backbenchers have joined opposition MPs demanding he step down or is fired by Boris Johnson.

Mr Cummings claims he was acting on “instinct” and only in the best interests of his young son. Mr Johnson has insisted his adviser acted legally and within guidelines.

However, there is widespread anger which has also led to some neighbours of Mr Cummings shouting abuse at him in the London street where he lives.

The prime minister made a statement on Sunday in an attempt to draw a line under the row but there is a view that he has badly misjudged the public mood.

Mr Cummings has been under fire since the Guardian and Daily Mirror reported that he had been seen in County Durham at his family’s farm during lockdown.

He was later said to have been spotted in Barnard Castle, about 30 miles away. Downing Street has denied he made a second trip to Durham.

