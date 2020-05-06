Covid adviser Ferguson quits over lockdown breach

Broke distancing rules

Prof Ferguson: ‘error of judgement’

Prof Neil Ferguson, one of the government’s key advisers on coronavirus, has resigned after admitting he breached the guidelines on social distancing.

Prof Ferguson, whose advice to the Prime Minister led to the UK lockdown, said he regretted “undermining” the messages on social distancing.

His departure follows a report in the Daily Telegraph that a woman, said to be his “married lover”, visited his home despite the lockdown and Prof Ferguson’s own recommendations.

His modelling of the virus’s transmission suggesting 250,000 people could die without drastic action has been controversial.

It led Boris Johnson to impose the lockdown, including measures to prevent partners who do not live together meeting up.

In a statement, Prof Ferguson said: “I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action.

“I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies).”

His actions mirror the “error” by Dr Catherine Calderwood who resigned as Scotland’s chief medical officer for visiting her second home in Fife.