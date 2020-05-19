Coulson to head Edinburgh team at Offices.co.uk

Property

By Hayley Murden |

Flexible workspace specialist Edward Coulson has moved to office space start-up Offices.co.uk to head up its new Edinburgh sales team. Mr Coulson (pictured), formerly with Instant Group, said: “Flexible workspace is an ever-growing industry and I am proud to be part of an expanding start-up, with big plans for the future.

“During uncertain times I am confident we have the ability and expertise to enable companies to transition through this period of change as we plan to get back to a new normality.”

CEO and founder Jonathan Ratcliffe added: “We are really excited to have Edward head up the Edinburgh team at Offices.co.uk.

“He’s worked for one of the leading brokers in the office space industry, and this is his opportunity to help grow a fast-moving start-up in an exciting time for flexible office space.”

Two partners for Galbraith

Property consultancy Galbraith has appointed two partners and announced nine promotions to both senior associate and associate level.

The two partners are Alistair Christie (rural division), who undertakes rural valuations and AMC Agency, and Harry Stott (commercial division).

Galbraith chairman Iain Russell said: “As our reach across the UK continues to grow, these new appointments and promotions strengthen our offering across the whole spectrum of property, energy, forestry, estate management and rural services.

“We value the significant contribution that each individual makes to the partnership and we continue to invest in the professional development of all our staff.”