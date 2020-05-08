Connect launches into home delivery app sector

Tech boost for traders

Florists are among local shops using home deliver apps

An online delivery app designed for large restaurant chains is being rolled out to help hundreds of other businesses survive the coronavirus crisis.

Glasgow-based Connect has made its system available to local independent retailers including bars, florists, grocers and butchers.

The company has already enabled the 140-year-old Rodgers Butchers in Glasgow and Clydebank to navigate the COVID-19 crisis by introducing its first home delivery service.

The platform can be used anywhere in the UK, and companies can use their own staff to deliver goods safely.

Users pay a licence fee for their own branded, customisable app for Apple and Android devices and their own dedicated online ordering website.

The site is the latest to advance the home delivery sector and comes in the same week that Dundee-based Snappy Shopper secured a deal with Blakemore to roll out its platform to convenience stores across the UK.

Connect was set up by Stuart Stott, managing director of the Glasgow-based Galactic Media Group, David Harper, founder of the national Go-Centric contact centre, and Mike Callachan, managing director of Dundee-based MTC Media.

Mr Stott said: “The coronavirus outbreak has been devastating for businesses across Scotland and the UK. Small retailers are at the heart of their communities, and we want to help them to continue serving their customers safely while following the government’s guidelines.”

Mr Harper added: “Technology will play a huge role in helping businesses survive and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re delighted to be part of this innovation and play our part in helping companies navigate through this period of economic turmoil.”

