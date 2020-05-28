Main Menu

Close Brothers add Barr to Edinburgh team

By a Daily Business reporter | May 28, 2020

Close Brothers Asset Management has hired Michael Barr as an investment director in Edinburgh.

Mr Barr joins as part of its Scottish business growth push following seven years as an investment manager and director at Brooks Macdonald. He previously worked at accountancy firm Ernst & Young.

At Brooks Macdonald, he was responsible for private client and charity funds and for specialist research in UK stocks and AIM BPR qualifying shares, as well as holding the position of deputy manager of its AIM Portfolio Service.

Mr Barr’s appointment follows a succession of senior hires since 2019, with four new managing directors joining the Edinburgh team. Close Brothers AM now employs 110 in Scotland. 

Chief executive Martin Andrew said: “In these extraordinary times, Michael is an excellent addition to our Edinburgh office.”

