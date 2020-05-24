Carlaw backs PM but offers no view on Cummings

Number 10 crisis

Jackson Carlaw: ‘a situation for the PM to judge’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw tonight broke his silence on the Dominic Cummings affair, but offered no opinion on the allegations surrounding the Prime Minister’s chief adviser.

Instead, Mr Carlaw’s office issued a statement “in relation to Dominic Cummings” which offered his backing to Boris Johnson for his “excellent work leading the country out of lockdown”.

Mr Johnson today gave his full backing to Mr Cummings who has been widely castigated for travelling more than 250 miles from London to Durham shortly after the “stay home” guidelines were introduced.

The Prime Minister, taking today’s daily briefing, said he had spoken to Mr Cummings and “in every respect, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity.”

It was noted that Mr Carlaw had not issued a statement on Friday night when the story broke, or on Saturday amid calls for Mr Cummings to resign. He was also uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter.

Critics noted that when the SNP’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood was caught visiting her second home in Fife Mr Carlaw said: “There cannot be one rule for bosses and another for everyone else.”

In his statement issued tonight he attempted to switch attention to the SNP’s handling of coronavirus in care homes.

“I’ve heard what the Prime Minister has said and it is a situation for him to judge,” he said.

“He has reached a conclusion and we must all now focus on continuing to beat this dreadful pandemic.

“I want the Prime Minister to be able to continue his excellent work leading the country out of lockdown and I am glad he set out his plans clearly today.

“Here in Scotland, our focus must be on tackling the ongoing crisis in our care homes and building a robust testing and tracing system.

“There are more worrying reports today that this is proving difficult, and the Scottish Conservative focus will be on challenging the Scottish Government and demanding that promises both to protect care homes and isolate the disease are kept.”

Mr Carlaw’s position contrasted with the views of several Tory MPs who joined the SNP and Liberal Democrats in calling for Mr Cummings’ resignation.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer did not call for Mr Cummings to be sacked but said Mr Johnson’s decision to take no action against Mr Cummings was “an insult to sacrifices made by the British people”.

