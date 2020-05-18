Cameron Hume boosts board with Bashenko hire

Investment

Cameron Hume, an independent fixed income investment manager, has announced the appointment of Alla Bashenko to the board as an independent non-executive director. Ms Bashenko has enjoyed a global career in financial services, predominantly with Goldman Sachs and Nomura International.

Her expertise spans a wide range of asset classes and financial products, and she has experience of working across EMEA, North and South America, Asia, and emerging markets.

Ms Bashenko’s responsibilities will include taking a high-level view of the running of the business and acting in an advisory capacity when required.

Sir Sandy Crombie, chairman, said: “Her skills are complementary to those of the existing board members, and her different perspective will be extremely valuable to Cameron Hume.”