Budge: Hearts need ‘stability’ as takeover bid rejected

Not selling: Budge (pic: SNS Group)

Under-pressure Hearts owner Ann Budge has rejected a takeover attempt by US businessman Foster Gillett.

The son of former Liverpool owner George Gillet made a formal approach to buy the club via a third party last week.

However, Budge has dismissed the bid from the Colorado-based tycoon, who is a former Anfield director, insisting the priority for the struggling Gorgie outfit is stability.

“Right now, the club needs stability,” she said. “My plan has always been to hand the club over to supporters and nothing has changed.”

Gillett Jnr was linked with a bid to buy Derby County last year.

Budge is trying to drive through league reconstruction which would preserve Hearts’ place in the Premiership, with SPFL clubs set to discuss her new proposals at the start of next week.

The Jambos dropped out of the Premiership when the authorities brought the season to a premature end due to the Covid-19 crisis.