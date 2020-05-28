Interest from US tycoon
Budge: Hearts need ‘stability’ as takeover bid rejected
Not selling: Budge (pic: SNS Group)
“Right now, the club needs stability,” she said. “My plan has always been to hand the club over to supporters and nothing has changed.”
Gillett Jnr was linked with a bid to buy Derby County last year.
Budge is trying to drive through league reconstruction which would preserve Hearts’ place in the Premiership, with SPFL clubs set to discuss her new proposals at the start of next week.
The Jambos dropped out of the Premiership when the authorities brought the season to a premature end due to the Covid-19 crisis.