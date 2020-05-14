BT in talks to sell Openreach stake to fund upgrade

Telco deal looms

Openreach is potentially worth more than BT

BT Group is in talks to sell a significant stake in its Openreach digital network business to infrastructure investors, according to City sources.

The move would help BT finance a planned £12 billion upgrade of its broadband network.

Potential buyers, including Australian bank Macquarie Group and a sovereign wealth fund, have held talks with the company, according to the Financial Times.

Openreach, which maintains BT’s broadband network, is also used by a host of commercial rivals such as Sky and Talk Talk on a wholesale basis.

It is the most profitable division within BT and could be valued at about £20bn.

Ofcom ordered BT to legally separate Openreach from the rest of its business in 2017.

BT and Macquarie declined to provide a comment.