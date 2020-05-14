Telco deal looms
BT in talks to sell Openreach stake to fund upgrade
Openreach is potentially worth more than BT
BT Group is in talks to sell a significant stake in its Openreach digital network business to infrastructure investors, according to City sources.
The move would help BT finance a planned £12 billion upgrade of its broadband network.
Potential buyers, including Australian bank Macquarie Group and a sovereign wealth fund, have held talks with the company, according to the Financial Times.
Openreach, which maintains BT’s broadband network, is also used by a host of commercial rivals such as Sky and Talk Talk on a wholesale basis.
It is the most profitable division within BT and could be valued at about £20bn.
Ofcom ordered BT to legally separate Openreach from the rest of its business in 2017.
BT and Macquarie declined to provide a comment.