Baxters finds head of finance in lockdown visit

Baxters Food Group’s search for a candidate to fill a senior global role led it to appoint a high profile international executive who was visiting Scotland during the lockdown.

Maik Blumentritt (pictured) had longstanding family connections to the Aberdeen area, completing his MSc in accounting and finance at Aberdeen University last year. It was on a regular family visit that he got caught up in the COVID-19 restrictions.

He turned the situation into an opportunity by pursuing his long-held desire to relocate to Scotland.

He made contact with executive search company FWB Park Brown, which had been engaged by Baxters to lead a search process to identify its new head of European Finance to be based in Fochabers.

Mr Blumentritt began his career at the French power plant manufacturer Alstom and the German Consulate-General in Australia before undertaking a variety of roles at global building materials company Holcim in Switzerland.

During his 12 year tenure with the business he held positions including FP&A manager Switzerland and head of accounting Central Europe West.

Clyde Marwick, group HR director at Baxters, said: “We have continued to attract top talent to our business, despite the unpredictable climate we are in.

“Maik will be a valuable asset to the team as we tackle the post-Covid and post-Brexit trading world.”

Graham Burns, director of FWB Park Brown, added: “This is a really good example of how all parties involved have been able to adapt quickly, anduse technology well, in circumstances that may become the new normal.”