Appointedd boosted by solution to retail queues

Booking more orders

Leah Hutcheon: demand has soared (pic: Terry Murden)

Virtual booking service Appointedd has seen demand soar by more than 250% in the last week as retailers look for new practices to enable them to re-open stores safely once lockdown is lifted.

Its automated scheduling service enables consumers to pre-book in-store retail appointments allowing retailers to manage social distancing, removing the need for queues, and includes built-in safe sanitisation buffer zones between appointments.

The retail industry was under huge pressure before COVID-19 forced the closure of stores and will now be tasked with ensuring customer and staff safety. Limiting numbers in shops and changing methods of purchase form part of the new arrangements they will have to meet.

“We know that we’re going to need tighter scheduling to maximise both the value and safety that each appointment delivers.”

Leah Hutcheon, founder and CEO of Appointedd, says a number of retailers such as Space NK, Mamas & Papas and Moss Bros are using its technology.

“Having seen how our retail clients have adapted to lockdown has helped us design our Shop Safely solution to help them move back to business as usual,” she said.

Ian Shaw, retail director at formalwear chain Moss Bros said: “Across the retail industry right now, the safest way of serving the customer is with appointments.”