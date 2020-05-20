AdInMo games ad platform secures $500k to build team

TechVentures leads funding

Kristan Rivers: in-game ad model is currently broken

AdInMo, the programmatic ad platform for video games, has secured a $500,000 investment round led by Techstart Ventures, the investor in start-ups across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The funding will enable the company to invest in scaling-up the platform’s capabilities and building out its core team.

AdInMo’s platform enables game developers to seamlessly integrate non-intrusive display ads directly into gameplay.

Its adverts are often disguised to appear as billboards in racing games, backgrounds to puzzle games, or coins and power-ups in platform games.

Using programmatic technology, advertisers can target audiences across numerous game genres via Internet Advertising Bureau approved formats, while tracking viewability and brand interaction metrics in real-time.

The first key appointment is Chris Wright who joins as chief technology officer. Mr Wright was previously co-founder and chief technology officer at games analytics and ad-tech company deltaDNA, which last year was acquired by Unity Technologies.

Kristan Rivers, CEO, AdInMo, said: “The in-game ad model is currently broken for all stakeholders. Advertisers can only run direct response campaigns, developers only get paid if a player clicks an ad and leaves their game, and players have to put up with constant disruptions.

“AdInMo’s dynamic in-game ad platform solves all of this, by seamlessly integrating non-intrusive ads into gameplay which are impossible to skip, block or ignore, and as a result,”

He claims AdInMo ad units deliver four times higher brand recall compared with video ads.

Mark Hogarth, partner, Techstart Ventures, added: “Kristan and his team at AdInMo have developed an in-game advertising platform that enables brands to access an incredibly broad demographic at scale.

“AdInMo’s approach allows developers to monetize games without impacting the players’ experience. This is why Techstart was delighted to lead this seed round and we look forward to supporting AdInMo as it brings this exciting solution to the world’s most innovative advertisers, publishers and developers.”