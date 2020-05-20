Main Menu

Banking

Adam & Co welcomes former Barclays wealth planner

| May 20, 2020

Adam & Company, the Edinburgh-based private bank and wealth manager, has appointed Andy Hall as financial planning director. Mr Hall (pictured) joins from Barclays Wealth Management, where he was director of wealth planning for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

During his time there he worked collaboratively to drive the division’s growth strategy, oversaw the financial planning of invested assets and developed several client retention strategies.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the design, development, and delivery of specialist financial planning advice. While working with clients and colleagues across Scotland, he will be primarily based at the Glasgow office.

Graham Storrie, managing director, said: “Andy has an excellent knowledge of, and strong links to, Scotland’s thriving entrepreneur base and we are excited to bring his expertise into our team.”

, , Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Renier Lemmens

Ex-PayPal EMEA CEO takes Money Dashboard chair

Renier Lemmens: top level experience Money Dashboard, the Scottish tech company which has developed aRead More

Edward Coulson

Coulson to head Edinburgh team at Offices.co.uk

Flexible workspace specialist Edward Coulson has moved to office space start-up Offices.co.uk to head up its newRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.