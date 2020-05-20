Adam & Co welcomes former Barclays wealth planner

Banking

Adam & Company, the Edinburgh-based private bank and wealth manager, has appointed Andy Hall as financial planning director. Mr Hall (pictured) joins from Barclays Wealth Management, where he was director of wealth planning for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

During his time there he worked collaboratively to drive the division’s growth strategy, oversaw the financial planning of invested assets and developed several client retention strategies.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the design, development, and delivery of specialist financial planning advice. While working with clients and colleagues across Scotland, he will be primarily based at the Glasgow office.

Graham Storrie, managing director, said: “Andy has an excellent knowledge of, and strong links to, Scotland’s thriving entrepreneur base and we are excited to bring his expertise into our team.”