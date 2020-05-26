Aberdein Considine hires Bashir for lender services

Property and law

Aberdein Considine has added further industry experience to its lender services practice group with the appointment of Tahir Bashir as operations manager.

Mr Bashir, 45, has joined the firm from the Ascent Performance Group, bringing with him 20 years of frontline experience in property and volume debt recovery.

He will be based at the firm’s Newcastle office, where he will oversee its rapidly expanding property and litigation team in the north-east of England.

His appointment follows a number of significant client wins for Aberdein Considine, which is now establishing itself as a major volume recoveries player in England and Wales, building on its market-leading position in Scotland.

Myra Scott, partner-in-charge of the lender services practice group, said: “Tahir is someone I have worked with in the past and I am delighted to welcome him to Aberdein Considine.

“He has worked with many of our clients throughout his career and his experience will be a welcome addition to our growing Newcastle operation.

“Our lender services group has been growing at an incredible pace over the last few years and given the multi-jurisdictional nature of our operations, it’s important that we invest in the very best talent.”

Mr Bashir said: “Aberdein Considine is a firm I have admired for a number of years and I am looking forward to working with the team in Newcastle. Pan-UK recovery solutions are not widely available to lenders, so working within such a set-up is an exciting challenge.”

Tahir’s appointment is the latest in a number of senior hires at Aberdein Considine, and follows the recent appointments of Natalie Mortimer as head of compliance and Thomas Lillie as head of legal