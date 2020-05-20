39 jobs lost as Doorset Technology runs out of cash

Manufacturer shuts

Liverpool Library, one of a number of contracts completed

Office fittings manufacturer Doorset Technology, based in Wishaw, has fallen into administration with 39 job losses.

Established in 2010, the company has made doors, doorsets and related component products at its main manufacturing facility in Lanarkshire, securing a number of prestigious contracts.

It was the only UK company able to comply with the specification for the Co-operative Group’s £105m One Angel Square head office in Manchester. The 15-storey building is one of the most sustainable commercial buildings in Europe and is home to more than 3,000 employees.

It supplied doorsets to Liverpool Central Library, a World Heritage Site, with reopened in June 2013 after an extensive three-year £50m refurbishment.

But Doorset had been experiencing financial difficulties in recent months, resulting in increased cash flow and creditor pressure.

As a result of these issues, and in light of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the company ceased trading on 11 May. After reviewing its options the directors appointed provisional liquidators.

“Regrettably, it was not possible for the company to continue to trade in the circumstances and, as a result, all 39 employees of the company have been made redundant with immediate effect,” said a statement from Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery.

Joint provisional liquidator, Stuart Robb, said: “Despite their best efforts, and the government support currently available for businesses, the company’s directors did not deem it possible to continue to trade the business due to a variety of factors.

“Unfortunately, this has resulted in the workforce being made redundant. Our focus is now to ensure that those employees affected by redundancy receive the full range of support possible from the various government agencies.

The liquidators are exploring whether a sale of some of the business and assets can be secured.