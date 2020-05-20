£20m boost for research into manufacturing

More backing for NMIS

NMIS will be built near Glasgow Airport

The Scottish Government today threw a further £20 million into rebuilding the country’s industrial base as the battered economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The additional money for the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), brings total Scottish Government investment for the new centre to £75m.

The investment in NMIS includes the existing Lightweight Manufacturing Centre which opened last year as a specialist technology centre.

The announcement comes as a contract is signed between University of Strathclyde and Morrisons Construction to build the NMIS in Renfrewshire.

Earlier this week, it was announced that former Michelin Dundee plant manager John Reid has been appointed as the CEO of the NMIS group after helping create the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

Operated by the University of Strathclyde, NMIS will be an industry led international centre of manufacturing expertise, aiming to attract investment and make Scotland a global leader in advanced manufacturing. Construction will begin later this year and is anticipated to take 18 months, supporting more than 200 jobs.

Additionally, £15.8 million of investment has been announced for the 12 successful bidders to the Advancing Manufacturing Challenge Fund (AMCF).

The projects, which include universities, colleges, third sector organisations and local authorities, will offer free services across the country to help small and medium-sized enterprises develop their manufacturing capabilities.

Both NMIS and the AMCF will help Scotland’s manufacturing sector to transform skills, productivity and innovation.

The crisis has also demonstrated why we need a strong manufacturing sector – Fiona Hyslop

The NMIS facility, next to Glasgow Airport, will be the anchor tenant for the Renfrewshire Council-led Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland, which also includes the University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre, another specialist technology centre.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Like many parts of the economy, manufacturing has been adversely affected by the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“But the crisis has also demonstrated why we need a strong manufacturing sector, with many companies contributing to the national effort by re-purposing or scaling-up their activity to supply vital equipment to health and social care.

“The Scottish Government is working with our partners to create a successful, vibrant and diverse manufacturing sector.

“The National Manufacturing Institute and the Advancing Manufacturing Challenge Fund both form a key part of that, helping companies across Scotland to develop skills, perfect the latest techniques, and push forward with cutting-edge research.”

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Strathclyde, said: “The award of the contract to Morrison Construction and the appointment of John Reid as CEO are both significant milestones.”