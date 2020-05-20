1,700 carbon neutral homes plan for Edinburgh Park

Plans submitted

How the scheme will look when completed

Property developer Parabola is seeking permission to build 1,700 homes on its ‘carbon neutral’ development at Edinburgh Park.

The company began work last year on speculative offices on 43 acres on the southern fringe of the business district.

It now plans to build homes, a 170-bedroom apartment hotel, as well as a public square close to Edinburgh Park rail stop.

In accordance with legal requirements, 25% of the homes will be affordable.

Proposed Cross Street

The development’s aim has been to create a new community with food outlets as part of the mix.

Peter Millican, owner and founder of Parabola, said: “Submitting the planning application for next phase of Edinburgh Park is a significant milestone for the Parabola team.

“We remain confident that our vision for a carbon neutral quarter of the city with well-being, the highest quality design in an unrivalled setting will create a world class place to work and to live at Edinburgh Park.

“The support and guidance of the leadership of the city council throughout the planning process has been greatly encouraging, we look forward to working with them to deliver this next phase of our vision.”

Commercial agents JLL and C&W will advise on the marketing and availability of the accommodation.