Visible Capital in WealthTech list just months after launch

Firm named as pioneer

Ian Steele: on the advisory board

Visible Capital, the B2B fintech company working in the wealth management sector, has been included in The WealthTech 100 list of pioneering companies transforming the global investment and banking industries.

Edinburgh-based Visible was selected from a list of more than 1,200 companies produced by FinTech Global. Its inclusion comes just four months after it secured £500,000 seed funding from TechStart Ventures and a group of eight private investors.

The finalists were recognised for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

Visible was launched earlier this year by tech veterans Richard Braidwood, Ross Laurie and Christian Burgin.

Preston Rabl, co-founder of £1.4bn advertising and public relations giant WPP, is on the company board, while Ian Steel, former senior partner of Deloitte in Scotland and Northern Ireland, is a member of the advisory board.

Mr Laurie, CEO, said: “Financial Advisers, Paraplanners and pension providers recognise the need to improve their processes when collecting customer data, and enhance the digital experience in line with customers new and higher expectations, like they’re used to in every other area of their life.”

The WealthTech industry has seen huge growth over the last four years as new digital services to oversee personal finances, manage institutional investments and provide financial advice have become more prominent.

A full list of the WealthTech100 can be found at www.WealthTech100.com.