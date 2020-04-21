Main Menu

Downturn forecast

Virus may see Scottish economy shrink by a third

| April 21, 2020
Fiona Hyslop speaking

Fiona Hyslop: ‘we are doing everything we can’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s economy could shrink by a third because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by the Chief Economist.

Gary Gillespie’s analysis shows that GDP in Scotland could fall by around 33% during the current period of social distancing.

The findings in the latest State of the Economy report are similar to estimates from UK and international bodies such as the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Our response to COVID-19 is saving lives, but I am deeply aware that the pandemic is having an economic effect that is already being felt across Scotland.

“The Scottish Government is doing everything we can to support businesses at this very difficult time.

“We want Scotland to recover as quickly as possible from this outbreak, and that includes rebuilding our economy as quickly as is safely possible.

“None of us should be under any illusions about the scale of economic recovery and, as we have said before, no government will have all of those answers.

“That is why we have set up an independent advisory group to provide expert economic advice and this will be crucial to help us deal with the challenge of rebuilding our economy.”

