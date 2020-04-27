Vattenfall to build its biggest onshore wind farm

South Kyle project

Wind farm to boost economy

Vattenfall is to go ahead with an onshore wind farm in south west Scotland, its largest in the United Kingdom.

It is located 5km to the east of Dalmellington, between East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, South Kyle.

Vattenfall has entered a partnership with Greencoat UK Wind which will acquire the wind farm following its completion and will enable delivery of a £38 million community benefit investment over the lifetime of the wind farm.

In line with UK government guidance to ensure the safety of employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction for the wind farm will begin once it is appropriate to do so.

Vattenfall will construct the wind farm and will manage the asset on behalf of Greencoat for a minimum of 10 years. It will also purchase the power for a period of 15 years.

Frank Elsworth, Head of Market Development for UK Onshore, commented: “Onshore wind in Scotland has the potential to make a significant contribution to reaching net zero and is the cheapest form of renewable energy generation that brings us closer to that goal.”

Carol Kane, Local Liaison Officer for Vattenfall, commented: “South Kyle Wind Farm will bring great opportunities with significant community benefit investment in the local area.

“Besides providing regular updates on the progress of the project, Vattenfall is also committed to engaging and working with local communities, particularly in relation to shaping the community benefit investment but also in supporting skills development, local supply chain and the environment.”

South Kyle Wind Farm:

Total maximum capacity is 240 MW

Number of turbines is 50

Total height from tip of rotor blade is 149.5 meters

South Kyle Wind Farm is located 5km to the east of Dalmellington.

Commercial operation of the wind farm is planned to start Q1 2023