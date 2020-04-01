Trio rise from trainees to partner positions at EQ

Accountancy

Rachel Bell, Robert Young and Scott Greig

Tax and business advisory firm EQ Accountants has promoted three of their senior management team to the position of partner, bringing the total number of partners in the firm to 17.

Rachel Bell, Scott Greig and Robert Young have each been crucial to the ongoing success of the firm since joining as trainees.

Ms Bell, a chartered accountant and chartered tax adviser, works from the firm’s Dundee office. She is a key member of the research and development tax team and heads up the transaction tax group, dealing with business restructures, acquisitions and sales.

Mr Young will complement the four existing partners within the firm’s Forfar office. He is head of the group that deals with private client tax and plays a prominent role in the promotion and execution of the firm’s agricultural services.

Mr Greig will consolidate his agricultural experience within the firm’s growing Cupar office. He has been instrumental in the success of that office over the last five years, having developed strong relationships with his client portfolio and a network of intermediaries.

David Cameron, managing partner said: “We may not currently be working from our offices, but a great deal of what we do at EQ must continue as near to normal as we can manage.

“This includes acknowledging the personal development of individuals and ensuring that this is recognised with promotions that are deserved.”