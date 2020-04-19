Travelodge hires advisers for rent talks with landlords

Hotel cash pressure

By a Daily Business reporter |

Travelodge in Queen Street, Edinburgh

Hotel chain Travelodge has called in restructuring advisers as it faces a battle with its landlords over rent payments.

Lenders to Britain’s second-biggest hotel chain have hired the investment bank Moelis and the accounting giant Deloitte to seek a deal with its landlords, including rent-free periods, according to the Sunday Times.

Travelodge has 570 hotels and has kept 48 open for key workers and vulnerable people.

The company did not pay its quarterly rent bills last month, telling landlords that its “comprehensive plan to stabilise the business” included asking them to suspend payments.

The talks come at a time of severe pressure on hotels and restaurants following a period of rapid expansion.

Restaurant Group, owner of Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s, is the latest company to raise new cash amid concern over its high levels of debts and market concerns about its ability to weather the crisis.