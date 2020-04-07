Top TSB team forgo bonuses ‘to help customers’

Bankers' sacrifice

Debbie Crosbie: ‘it is right to give up these awards’ (pic: Terry Murden)

TSB has today announced that the bank’s CEO, Debbie Crosbie, and the executive Committee are voluntarily giving up their bonus awards for 2020.

Throughout the last month, TSB said it has been taking action to support businesses and individuals facing financial difficulty as a result of Covid-19.

To date it has helped more than 35,000 customers in response to the outbreak through mortgage and personal loan repayment holidays, as well as providing help to those in financial difficulty through interest freezes, fee refunds and overdraft provisions.

TSB’s employees have been working across the country and in TSB’s customer support centres to ensure that customers have the information and help they need as they seek to sort their money matters.

Ms Crosbie said: “Every one of us at TSB is doing everything we can to support customers through this difficult time.

“I’m very proud of the efforts and dedication by teams across the business and the extraordinary lengths many have gone to help our customers, particularly those most in need.

“As an executive committee, it is right to give up these awards, so that we are better able to recognise the work our colleagues on the front line are doing to help customers.”