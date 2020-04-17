Taylor & Martin expands factoring offer to east coast

Office opens

Expansion: Michael Martin and Marc Taylor

Taylor & Martin, the Glasgow-based factor, has opened an Edinburgh office and appointed David Jones to head the company’s east coast operations.

Mr Jones, formerly of James Gibb and Hacking & Paterson, has already helped the company secure major contracts in the capital.

Taylor & Martin was recently appointed by Queensberry Properties for its landmark riverside development, Bonnington Mill.

Michael Martin and Marc Taylor founded Taylor & Martin in 2013 and now represents firms such as CALA Homes, Ambassador Group, Barratt Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel. It has been appointed to Drum Property Group’s G3 Square – a development of 108 apartments and penthouses in Finnieston.

The company currently has nearly 2,000 units under management and has achieved 50% growth year on year since its inception.