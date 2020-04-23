Sturgeon to issue framework for return to ‘new normal’

Lockdon review

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘starting a discussion’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will set out plans for a ‘new normal’ today in a framework for exiting the coronavirus lockdown.

It will not include a date for lifting the social distancing measures, but it will “start a discussion” around balancing the need for measures to stop the spread of the virus with a widespread desire to return to “a level” of normal life.

Speaking ahead of its publication, Ms Sturgeon said: “The lockdown measures currently in place are absolutely necessary to suppress the virus, protect our health service and to save lives. But we need to chart a way forward, and this paper sets out the principles that will guide us.

“The public across Scotland have acted responsibly in the face of this ongoing threat, and it is only right that we treat people like grown-ups by sharing our thinking with them on how we can move beyond the current lockdown phase.

“This paper is high level at this stage but will evolve into a detailed plan as our evidence develops.”

“Life may not return to normal for some time yet, but there is a way forward, and ultimately we will come through this challenge.”

The UK Government is also under pressure to lift some of the lockdown measures to prevent economic meltdown.

Conservative MPs have called for an easing of restrictions, while the hospitality sector has warned that many bars and restaurants are unlikely to reopen even if there is a limited lifting of the lockdown.