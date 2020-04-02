Sturgeon confirms virus grants apply to each property

Call for clarity

Nicola Sturgeon: stated the grant would apply to each property

Businesses are stepping up pressure on the Scottish government amid renewed confusion over who is eligible for new grant support.

The government has left businesses unclear after initially stating that £25,000 would be available to each property.

But when businesses apply for the grant they are told it applies to each business.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, and Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, said in parliament on 18 March that the £25,000 grant would be applicable for each “property” operated by a business.

In parliament yesterday, the First Minister confirmed that was the policy. Nicola Sturgeon said the government was making grants of up to £25,000 available to “eligible properties” in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors – reassuring business owners who have laid off staff on the understanding that each property would benefit from the grant.

The business support fund is being administered by local authorities, and about 30,000 applications for grants totalling £350 million have already been received.

Daily Business on Monday

Jon Sharp, who owns Kilimanjaro Coffee which has six shops in the capital, is among those who have been confused by the government’s position.

He said the Scottish Government initially announced it would be “replicating fully” the scheme in England and Wales which applies to each property.

“But when it published details it announced just a single grant for each business,” he said.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance, representing a number of hospitality and retail businesses, has written to Ms Forbes asking for clarification.

Daily Business contacted the Scottish Government on Monday for a comment but has yet to receive a reply.