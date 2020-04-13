SNP ‘must explain how £2.2bn support is being spent’

Row deepens over grants

Donald Cameron: ‘no evidence has been provided’

Scottish Tories have turned up the heat on the SNP to demand details on how ithe government is spending the £2.2 billion received from the UK Government to support businesses through the coronavirus crisis.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Finance Secretary Kate Forbes have claimed their package of support is superior to the measures on offer to companies in England and Wales.

But the Tories says no details have been released about where the cash is going.

Across Scotland, firms in retail, leisure and hospitality have hit out at SNP divergence which sees £25,000 emergency grants provided for each business rather than for each property as is the case south of the border.

They have warned this will consign companies with more than one property to collapse, costing thousands of Scottish jobs in the process.

It’s time for the SNP government to put its money where its mouth is Donald Cameron, Scottish Tories

Now shadow finance secretary Donald Cameron has demanded the Scottish Government details exactly how Scottish government ministers can justify their claims.

“We keep hearing from senior SNP figures that its package of support for businesses is superior to the UK Government’s,” said Mr Cameron.

“But absolutely no evidence has been provided to back this up. It’s time for the SNP government to put its money where its mouth is.

“It must detail exactly how it is spending this considerable package of support from the UK Government, and which areas are actually going to benefit from this.

“So far, the only clarity we have is that firms in leisure, hospitality and retail with more than one property are being sold extremely short.”

Thousands of small businesses have signed a petition calling on the Scottish government to fulfil a pledge that it would fully match the package of support on offer to other UK businesses.

Tory leader Jackson Carlaw yesterday said the disparity is “making things worse” for the Scottish economy.

The government says it has responded to the different needs of businesses in Scotland and has other relief measures in place which ensure support is more fairly distribiuted.