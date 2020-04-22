Shepherd and Wedderburn promotions; Ted Baker chair

Law and retail

Top: Lauren Thomson; John Morrison; Alison Rochester; Lower: Lucy Hall; Neil Cowan; and Gavin Charlton

Shepherd and Wedderburn has promoted two of its lawyers to partner and four to legal director, effective on 1 May.

The partners are construction law specialist Lauren Thomson and corporate finance specialist John Morrison, both of whom have been with the firm since traineeship.

Ms Thomson has UK-wide experience of construction projects, advising employers, contractors, funders and end users across a variety of sectors including energy, retail, hospitality and the public sector.

Mr Morrison is an experienced operator in the UK corporate market.

The four senior lawyers promoted to the post of legal director are Alison Rochester, Lucy Hall, Neil Cowan and Gavin Charlton.

New chairman for Ted Baker

Ted Baker, the global lifestyle brand, has appointed John Barton as non-executive chairman from July.

He is currently chairman of easyJet and previously served as chairman of Next and Cable & Wireless Worldwide.

He was also previously senior independent director of WH Smith and SSP Group.

Sharon Baylay will continue as acting chairman until July.