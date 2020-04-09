Scottish football suspended until 10 June at the earliest

SFA extends suspension of games

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Scottish football is off until June (pic: SNS Group)

There will be no football in Scotland until at least 10 June after the Scottish FA announced an extension to the suspension of games.

The decision applies to all levels of the game, from professional through to recreational, meaning it will have been at least three months since a ball has been kicked.

The season was halted on 13 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with an original return date of 30 April pencilled in by the Hampden authorities.

That has now been pushed further back, though, with SFA president Rod Petrie saying: “The message is very clear: the government restrictions introduced to save lives must be adhered to and there is no prospect of an early resumption of training let alone organised football in Scotland for several weeks.

“The decision to suspend all football until at least 10 June is to help clubs ensure the safety and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters as well as take steps to mitigate their costs.

“Scottish football applauds everyone working within NHS Scotland and the care sector and should place no additional burden at a time when their resources are being tested to the limit because of COVID-19.”