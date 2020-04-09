Scottish firms urged to join PPE ‘battle’ to help NHS

Call for joint effort

Businesses in Scotland have been urged to join the ‘battle’ to produce protective equipment for the NHS and front-line workers.

The government is looking at ‘all options’ to increase the manufacture of protective equipment such as aprons, gowns, face masks and hand sanitisers, including the potential re-opening of furloughed factories as part of the collective national effort.

The CBI is now urging firms with the appropriate skills or expertise to get involved, as well as those who have skills that could be useful for the fight, including suppliers, lawyers, logistics and others.

The lobby group has organised a webinar for companies to find out more and CBI Scotland director Tracy Black has urged all those interested to sign-up.

To coordinate this and make a collective action plan to respond to this challenge a business call has been arranged at 11:30am next Wednesday (15th April). Registration is through the CBI website.

In the past few weeks the NHS supply chain has delivered 397 million pieces of PPE equipment including, masks, surgical masks and other PPE equipment to NHS trusts and 58,000 healthcare settings including GPs, pharmacies and community providers. But more is needed.

The equipment challenge is not just targeted at the critical NHS and social care front line but will support sectors, such as food and drink, deliveries, logistics and the manufacturing sector.

Ms Black said: “Protecting NHS and social care staff on the frontline is vitally important. But it’s not just them, from people carrying out essential work in food manufacture or Post Offices and delivery drivers, key workers need protective gear and we are committed to helping to secure it for them.

Key workers are the fifth emergency service in times like these. – Tracy Black, CBI

“These people are the fifth emergency service in times like these. I believe that businesses and firms in Scotland could play a key role and I’m calling on anyone who thinks they could play a part, even a small part, to sign up to the webinar and see if you can.

“We are in a battle and many businesses who can are stepping up to the plate. We can all play our role and make a difference and this is another way we can protect those who are going above and beyond in this crisis.

“It is absolutely right that frontline staff have the appropriate protective equipment so they are safe and can have the confidence they need to do their jobs.”

Further details about the protective equipment webinar can be found here:

https://www.cbi.org.uk/events/solving-the-ppe-challenge-bringing-business-together/