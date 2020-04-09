Scottish firms join Tech Nation cyber programme

Three join list

Cybersecurity is on the agenda

Three Scottish companies focused on security have been included on the latest Tech Nation growth programme.

They are among 22 listed by Tech Nation, the platform for UK tech scaleups and leaders, who will be joining the Cyber 2.0 programme at a time when the world tackles increased cyber security threats in light of covid-19.

The programme addresses key issues facing cyber founders, including scaling internationally, scaling company culture and navigating access to clients and stakeholders in the cyber ecosystem.

Cyan Forensics helps law enforcement, social media and cloud companies find and block harmful content. Its new generation of tools provide dramatically accelerated on-site or lab based digital triage for policing, effective protection for social media, cloud and messaging apps, and empowering governments to achieve policy goals.

Cyan Forensics has aspired to work with Tech Nation for some time and we have heard great feedback from companies who have participated before – Ian Stevenson, CEO, Cyan Forensics

SnapDragon protects brands and intellectual property by fighting fakes and counterfeits being sold online. Clients range from SMEs to larger international brands such as ITV’s Love Island.

We are thrilled to be joining the programme to learn, network, be invigorated and inspired as we all work towards scaling our tech businesses in challenging times – Ailidh Mather, marketing coordinator at SnapDragon

Symphonic’s software makes it possible for public and private sector organisations to exercise greater control over when they authorise access to data and services, by allowing policies to account for a much wider context and keep an audit trail of who has accessed which data.

It is a great opportunity to learn and become part of a successful community of like minded industry peers. – Derrick James, CEO, Symphonic

Companies which have previously been on the programme have seen considerable success. White Bullet, an AI risk scoring software provider, doubled their annual recurring revenue, expanded its operations into Asia and forged potential projects in the US off the back of the Cyber 1. 0 trip to New York.

Red Sift raised $8.8M Series A finance and started its expansion in the US market. Awen Collective won a 12 month project with the Ministry of Defence, extending its Dot product into the military and defence domain and increased incoming work orders by five times from the previous financial year.

The programme is supported by partners CBRE, RSM, Talent Works International and Wilson Sonsini.

Mike Jackson, entrepreneur success director, Tech Nation, commented: “The UK is already an acknowledged leader in cyber security, raising £7.8bn between 2015 and 2019, placing the UK third in the world for cyber after the US and China.

“In these unprecedented times that we face in light of COVID-19, there has never been a more important time to invest in and support innovative cyber solutions.”

Hazel Jane, entrepreneur engagement manager – Scotland, Tech Nation added: “I’m thrilled to see such strong representation from Scotland in the Cyber 2.0 programme. Symphonic Software, SnapDragon and Cyan Forensics are all pioneering companies that are excelling in the cyber sector – I’m excited to see how this programme will support their growth.”