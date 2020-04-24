Scotland’s theme park M&D falls into administration

165 jobs lost

Owners say it has faced a challenging few years

Scotland’s largest theme park has collapsed into administration with 165 staff losing their jobs.

M&D Leisure, owner of the park close to Strathclyde Park, said the coronavirus had added to underlying challenges.

The park opened in 1996 and had more than 40 attractions.

A company spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb of Leonard Curtis have today been appointed administrators of M&D Leisure Ltd.

“It has been a challenging few years and we have worked really hard to try to diversify and keep the business afloat.

“Like many leisure businesses, the plans we had for the 2020 season have had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We explored all options to try and safeguard the business and jobs of our colleagues, many of whom are longstanding, however it is with a heavy heart that we are having to make 165 employees redundant.”

The company operates the Alona Hotel which has also been placed into administration.

It is understood M&D’s chiefs had been in talks to sell the theme park, but the sale fell through due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joint Administrator, Michelle Elliot said: “Despite exhaustive actions by the Group’s director to increase sales and footfall, reduce costs and attract new investment, the business has struggled over recent times, resulting in significant cash flow pressure.

“Unfortunately, due to the current unprecedented circumstances, and despite being in advanced discussions with an interested party, a ‘going concern’ sale of the business was not possible.

“We will be working closely with Skills Development Scotland via their Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) team to support all affected employees during this difficult time.”