Main Menu

Banking

Royal Bank of Scotland hires Tuck as head of products

| April 24, 2020

Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Matt Tuck as head of products, service and operations, commercial banking.

He joins the bank from Commonwealth Bank Australia where he was CEO, Europe and North America.

Mr Tuck will be responsible for the bank’s products and service offering for its commercial banking customers across the Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest and Ulster Bank brands.

The bank’s proposition supports business customers ranging in size from entrepreneurs and start ups, through to large multi-national corporations and financial institutions. Mr Tuck will report to Paul Thwaite, CEO, commercial banking, and will sit on the bank’s commercial banking executive committee.

Mr Thwaite said: “As we continue to help our customers through this period of unprecedented uncertainty, it’s more critical than ever that our products and services help them navigate the coming months and years, and ultimately grow and prosper despite the current economic challenges.

‘In his new role, Matt will play a central role in helping ensure we do that.”

, , Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Allan Barr

Barr succeeds McLaughlin as BIG Partnership CEO

Allan Barr: ‘challenging time’ PR and marketing agency BIG Partnership has appointed director of digital,Read More

Willie MacDiarmid

Board changes at Smart Metering Systems

Willie MacDiarmid, executive chairman at Smart Metering Systems, the Scottish installer and manager of smartRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.