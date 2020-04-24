Royal Bank of Scotland hires Tuck as head of products

Banking

Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Matt Tuck as head of products, service and operations, commercial banking.

He joins the bank from Commonwealth Bank Australia where he was CEO, Europe and North America.

Mr Tuck will be responsible for the bank’s products and service offering for its commercial banking customers across the Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest and Ulster Bank brands.

The bank’s proposition supports business customers ranging in size from entrepreneurs and start ups, through to large multi-national corporations and financial institutions. Mr Tuck will report to Paul Thwaite, CEO, commercial banking, and will sit on the bank’s commercial banking executive committee.

Mr Thwaite said: “As we continue to help our customers through this period of unprecedented uncertainty, it’s more critical than ever that our products and services help them navigate the coming months and years, and ultimately grow and prosper despite the current economic challenges.

‘In his new role, Matt will play a central role in helping ensure we do that.”