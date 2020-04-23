Return to normal ‘not on the cards any time soon’

Lockdown review

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘starting a discussion’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that restrictions would remain in place for some time as she unveiled a framework for exiting the coronavirus lockdown.

It did not include a date for lifting the social distancing measures, but aimed to “start a grown-up conversation” around balancing the need for measures to stop the spread of the virus with a widespread desire to return to “a level” of normal life.

She said restrictions were likely to last until the end of this year and probably for longer.

“A return to normal as we knew it is not on the cards in the near future,” she said in her daily briefing.

“Big gatherings and events are likely to be off for some months to come.”

She said it is likely some form of shielding will be required for the old and vulnerable and said ideas being looked at for schools included dividing pupils into small groups and attending on alternate weeks.

“We are increasingly confident that measures we are taking now are suppressing the virus,” she said.

She unveiled the government’s next steps towards tackling the virus contained in a document, COVID-19: A Framework for Decision-Making.

It outlines how the Scottish government will determine the steps required to constrain the spread of the virus while minimising overall harm to health, society and the economy.

It also recognises that new ways of living – effectively a “new normal” – may have to be in place for some time to come.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Today I am seeking to start a grown up conversation with the public about the complex decisions that lie ahead of us as we look beyond lockdown.

Restrictions will stay in place (pic: Terry Murden)

“As we have done all along, we will seek to inform the public with the best scientific advice possible, but the science will never be exact and we are in uncharted territory so we also need to make careful judgements and be prepared to adapt and change course as we go.

“We want to ease restrictions, but we cannot rule out having to reapply them should the virus run out of control.

“Every day we see evidence that this virus causes real harm, but so too do the lockdown measures we are taking to contain it. This is causing harm to the economy and living standards, to children’s education and to mental health and wellbeing.

“That is why we need to try to find a better balance than the one we have now, but as we do so we cannot take our eye off the need to suppress the virus and minimise the damage it does.

“It is only when we are sure the virus is under control that we can even start to ease any of the restrictions because the virus will not have gone away.

“As we start to lift the restrictions, the real risk is that COVID-19 runs rampant again so a return to normal as we knew it is not on the cards in the near future.

“What we will be seeking to find is a new normal – a way of living alongside this virus, but in a form that keeps it under control.

“Physical distancing and limiting our contacts with others will be a fact of life for a long time to come – certainly until treatments and ultimately a vaccine offer different solutions. But if we all keep doing the right things, there will be a way through – and we will find it, together.”

The UK Government is also under pressure to lift some of the lockdown measures to prevent economic meltdown.

Conservative MPs have called for an easing of restrictions, while the hospitality sector has warned that many bars and restaurants are unlikely to reopen even if there is a limited lifting of the lockdown.