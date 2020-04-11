Rangers call for suspension of Doncaster amid vote row

War of words

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Rangers are incensed (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers are on a war footing with the SPFL after calling for the suspension of chief executive Neil Doncaster.

The shock move came amid allegations the SPFL’s vote to end the season early was carried out unfairly.

Ibrox interim chairman Douglas Park’s call for the suspension of Doncaster and the SPFL’s legal adviser Rod McKenzie, while an independent inquiry is carried out, incensed the governing body which has now demanded Rangers provide proof to back up their claims.

The fall out stems from the members’ vote on a resolution to call the Championship, League 1 and League 2 seasons early, the outcome of which lies with Dundee, who have yet to vote.

The SPFL requested a deadline of 5pm yesterday, although clubs had in actual fact 28 days to register their intentions.

If passed, the motion would also lead to the Premiership being ended on the same points-per-game basis if the SPFL ruled the outstanding fixtures couldn’t be played.

Dundee were thought to have voted against the motion, therefore ensuring it failed. However, the SPFL said no vote was received from Dundee and added that the club had subsequently emailed them after the deadline saying: “Please do not consider our vote cast at this time.”

This has prompted suggestions that Dundee’s US-based owner John Nelms had been approached and asked to change his vote.

An irate Park said: “If ever there was a time for complete openness and transparency, it is now.

“Crucial decisions are being made on the issues of promotion and relegation behind closed doors and without proper time for consideration or debate.

“The farcical conduct of this affair seems to me to bring the corporate governance and business operations of the SPFL into sharp focus.

“It is an example of an undemocratic culture, which has existed within the SPFL for far too long.

“We call for the suspension of the SPFL’s chief executive Neil Doncaster and its legal adviser, Rod McKenzie, while an independent investigation is conducted.”

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan responded by saying: “It is extremely concerning that Rangers have chosen to make a number of very serious allegations against the SPFL, its corporate governance, its culture, its office-bearers and its business operations.

“In the often-heated atmosphere of Scottish football, rumour and misinformation can very quickly reach fever-point.

“However, allegations of a lack of even-handedness and fair play go to the very integrity of the league and I would expect Rangers interim chairman Douglas Park to present compelling evidence to back up his claims, or to withdraw them.

“I anticipate that the SPFL board will convene early next week to discuss a wide variety of issues and I will be writing to Mr Park asking him to urgently communicate any and all information he possesses in order that the board can take whatever steps are necessary.”