PureLiFi ‘close to getting chips into more devices’

Light tech firm's growth

Edinburgh firm is making progress

Wireless communications firm PureLiFi, which uses light to connect to the internet, believes it is close to getting its chip into more consumer devices as it targets the mass market.

The Edinburgh University spin-out is working with a range of companies to adopt its optical technology.

LiFi systems have shrunk in size while data speeds have massively increased and PureLifi raised $18m last year to take its technology mainstream.

The company is in discussions with telecoms operators such as O2 Telefonica and Liberty Global, network infrastructure vendors like Cisco, as well as a number of device manufacturers looking to integrate LiFi technology and components.

It is also working with partners including French lighting manufacturer Lucibel and Indian IT consultancy Wipro, who are developing LiFi-enabled lighting for a range of applications.