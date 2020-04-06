Promotions at Ledingham Chalmers and Pinsent Masons

Law

Law firm Ledingham Chalmers has hired Gary Webster (pictured) as partner as it expands its rural team in Moray and the north of Scotland.

This appointment is the third for the rural team across Scotland over the past 12 months.

Mr Webster’s appointment comes at the same time as the firm announced two promotions in Aberdeen. Emma Somerville from the family law team is promoted to senior associate, while private client senior solicitor Dara Kinloch makes the move up to associate. Both promotions were effective as of 1 April.

Mr Webster has experience in the agricultural and rural sectors with a strong background in areas including agricultural tenancies, crofting law and rural business restructuring and succession.

He’s based in Inverness, but, when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, will travel throughout Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

International law firm Pinsent Masons has promoted three staff.

Edinburgh-based Kathryn Wynn, a specialist in data protection, becomes partner. While much of her work is confidential, she has been heavily involved in helping businesses plan for Brexit and dealing with protection issues associated with Covid-19.

She is membership secretary of the industry forum Data Protection Finance Group which brings together professionals working in data protection law and compliance within the financial services sector.

In Aberdeen, senior associates Rachel Warner and Fiona Kindness have been promoted to legal director.