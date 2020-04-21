Price isn’t right as top earner McKinlay exits Scottish Golf

Cost-cutting measure

Scottish Golf is searching for another chief executive after the shock resignation of Andrew McKinlay.

The former chief operating officer at the Scottish FA has stepped aside following “very difficult decisions regarding income and expenditure”, according to the governing body for the amateur game in Scotland.

McKinlay was the highest earner on the pay roll but the fallout from the pandemic crisis has squeezed finances and triggered the surprise change at the top.

His exit means that chair Eleanor Cannon has now seen three chief executives leave under her watch in less than five years, with Blane Dodds following the long-serving Hamish Grey out the door.

“Scottish Golf, like all businesses and indeed golf clubs across the country, is having to assess its business model,” said a Scottish Golf statement.

“The governing body has had to make some very difficult decisions regarding income and expenditure, to ensure sustainability in the current circumstances.

“To this end, our chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, has decided that he should step aside in order to help the organisation come through this situation.

“He leaves having worked with the team on a revised structure that will be fit for purpose when we emerge from the national lockdown.”

Prior to his move into golf, McKinlay had spent six years at the SFA, including two years as chief operating officer, and four months as the interim chief executive.

His appointment as Dodds’ replacement in February 2018 raised eyebrows in the game.

Dodds resigned in October 2017 after 16 months in charge to take up a similar role with Tennis Scotland.

McKinlay’s resignation is another blow to the organisation and comes just months after the exit of development director Ross Duncan and Louise Burke, who was head of operations.