Student hall project

Plans submitted to renovate derelict former drill hall

| April 20, 2020

The derelict building will be brought back into use

JR Group has submitted a detailed planning application to Renfrewshire Council to transform the former TA building on Paisley’s High Street into student accommodation for the University of the West of Scotland.

The Paisley-based construction firm aims to retain the historic frontage of the Category ‘B’ Listed building, as well as constructing a further two buildings on the site. 

Should planning be granted by the Council, the renovation and construction work is expected to kick off in early 2021 for completion within 18-24 months.

The renovation is part of a revival of the town’s historic buildings, with the adjacent Paisley Museum & Art Gallery and Coats Memorial Church both subject to their own renovation plans. 

The former TA drill hall was built in 1896 to a design by Paisley architect Thomas Graham Abercrombie who was also responsible for Paisley Grammar School and the former YMCA building in the city’s New Street. 

