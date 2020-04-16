Pawprint exceeds crowdfund target within hours of launch

Investors back eco app

Pawprint team: ahead of plan

Eco app Pawprint has exceeded its crowdfunding target as almost 250 new investors supported pre-launch commitments.

The Edinburgh based company, headed by Lingo24 founder Christian Arno, had raised £123,000 by this morning. The company allows individuals to monitor their own carbon footprint.

Hosted by Crowdcube, the crowdfund went live at 8am on Tuesday and within six hours had beaten its original £100,000 target.

In February the company raised initial funding of £580,000 from a group of 50 angel investors, including Scottish entrepreneurs Oli Norman of itison and Kevin Dorren of Dietchef.

Former Skyscanner growth director, Douglas Cook, is masterminding Pawprint’s marketing strategy, and former WoodMac VP, Mark McCafferty, is head of content. Pawprint sources its data from Mike Berners-Lee, an authority on carbon footprint at Lancaster University.

Mr Arno said; “We very nearly postponed this crowdfund, as we, like everyone else, became immersed in the coronavirus fight.

“But, when we checked with people who’d shown an interest in investing, their overwhelming feeling was that they want us to press on and do our bit to fight another global threat. And they wanted, perhaps with even more resolve, for us to press on and give them something positive to work on.”

“Of course, the coronavirus is the UK’s most pressing crisis, but many of us have been impressed witnessing how everyone is pulling together to tackle it.

Now is the right time to push on with the climate change fight – Christian Arno

“The impact our changed behaviours have so quickly had, on the environment, also persuaded us that now is the right time to push on with the climate change fight.

“And, judging by the crowdfund response, others agree – we now have another 200 people uniting with us in the fight.”

Luke Lang, Crowdcube Co-Founder wasn’t surprised by the public response, stating It’s no surprise to me that Pawprint, with its inspiring vision to empower people to fight climate change, has raced into overfunding so quickly.

“People love to back innovative, ambitious businesses who are on a mission to make a difference and Pawprint certainly meets that criteria.”

The Pawprint crowdfund remains open for investments between £10 and £15,000 for those wanting to play their part in tackling climate change.