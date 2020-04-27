Oil price slump could cost 3.500 jobs, say unions

Warning for North Sea

Oil workers fear for drilling jobs

Upwards of 3,500 jobs could be axed by September if the price of oil continues to trade at little more than $20 a barrel.

This time last year it was more than $70 and drilling sector workers have been told it will be 2022 before there is any upturn in activity.

In addition, the subsea sector is seeing contracts ended and vessels being tied up.

The estimate on jobs is contained in a report produced by the Offshore Co-ordinating Group (OCG). A crisis behind a crisis highlights the major issues facing the oil and gas sector due to COVID-19 and the low oil price.

The OCG involves Unite, GMB, RMT, Nautilus International, Balpa, and Prospect trade unions.

Industry group Oil & Gas UK has said collapsing oil prices represent a “body blow” to the sector and that companies such as drillers face a major threat.

It estimated capital expenditure in the UK oil and gas industry could fall by a quarter this year, although any move to nationalisation remained well beyond what operators would be willing to contemplate.

It is estimated that about 25 mobile drilling units are stationed, inactive, on Scotland’s east coast, with more along Norway’s coast.

One encouraging development is that Russia is expected to cut its May oil output by 19% to 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from its February-March level of 10.4 bpd, according to reports.

The plan, if confirmed, will go some way to easing pressure on the price, though stocks remain high.