Offices and hotel planned in £100m revamp of Met Tower

Landmark: the Met Tower overlooking George Square (pic: Osborne & Co)

A £100 million plan to revamp the former Met Tower in Glasgow has been unveiled by property and investment firm Osborne+Co.

Re-development of the former college tower and a nearby building will allow for 120,000 sq ft of Grade A office space and a 260-bed hotel.

The former City of Glasgow College block will include a rooftop terrace and viewing gallery overlooking George Square and the wider city.

The internal structure of the category B listed building will be exposed to allow the original design to be revealed.

A ‘podium’ building facing Cathedral Street would be demolished to make way for the hotel across 11 floors which would connect to the Met Tower via a landscaped plaza, also accessible to the public.

A market hall/leisure space is also planned for below the plaza, which would link to the reception level of the tower and entrances on both North Hanover Street and North Frederick Street.

Interiors will be stripped back

Osborne+Co has worked closely with Glasgow City Council and engaged with Historic Environment Scotland, Network Rail, City of Glasgow College and Scottish Futures Trust to ensure its proposals support the wider city development strategy.

Two public consultations were hosted earlier this year which Osborne+Co said highlighted initial public support for the ambitious mixed-use development.

Will Hean, development director at Osborne+Co, said: “We recognise Met Tower’s significance to both the city’s character and people, so collaborating with Glasgow City Council to arrive at our final proposal has been crucial to ensure we deliver a development that addresses a requirement for the city and the people who make it.

“Undoubtedly, the city’s economy will face challenges over the coming weeks and months, but we are determined to underline our commitment to the city by progressing with the application and using the time we have now to ensure we are in a position to move forward when circumstances allow.

“It’s important that we continue our positive relationship with Glasgow City Council and we are grateful for their flexibility in providing online and virtual processes to ensure communication throughout the consideration phase can continue despite the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Osborne+Co said it will be working closely with Glasgow City Council in terms of new planning regulations, part of the emergency legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament last week.

The firm is already working on a £140m development in Argyle Street which will provide 283,000 sq ft of office space and become JP Morgan’s European Technology Hub.

The project team for the proposed refurbishment of Met Tower and surrounding developments include architects Cooper Cromar, structural engineering firm Woolgar Hunter, environmental design and mechanical & electrical consultants Atelier Ten, planning and property advisers Savills, construction consultants Gardiner & Theobald and quantity surveying consultants Thomas & Adamson.